In a novel and impactful approach to addressing the growing menace of reckless driving among teenagers, Dhubri Police have launched an innovative awareness campaign aimed at reforming young traffic violators through education rather than punishment.

Since Tuesday, teenagers caught overspeeding in Dhubri town are being diverted from the traditional route of fines and penalties to something more meaningful — mandatory road safety counselling. These minors are required to attend video sessions on traffic awareness at the Traffic Police Room of the Dhubri Police Station, transforming their adrenaline-fueled misjudgment into a learning moment.

Taking the campaign to social media, the Dhubri Police shared photographs of teenagers engrossed in road safety videos, accompanied by a humorous caption:

“From aspiring John Abrahams from Dhoom, to watching awareness videos in the Traffic Police Room.”

The witty yet impactful post went viral, drawing appreciation for its humor, creativity, and responsible policing. Citizens and netizens alike lauded the initiative for using empathy and public engagement to deliver a powerful message on the risks of rash driving.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police, Dhubri, remarked, “As per standard operating procedure, traffic violators are being counselled at the Dhubri PS Traffic Branch.”

Residents of the area have commended the move, calling it a "gentle yet firm" method to remind teenagers that roads are not racetracks. The campaign stands out not only for its effectiveness but also for showcasing how compassionate enforcement can steer youth away from danger — and towards responsibility.