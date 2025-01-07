Preparations are in full swing for the National Youth Day celebrations in Dhubri, organized by the Kalpajyoti Foundation to honor the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The four-day event will be held from January 10 to January 13 at the National Boys Club in Gauripur, Dhubri district.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Dhubri District Union of Working Journalists, Kalpajyoti Foundation’s founder president, Sayan Saha, highlighted the Foundation’s efforts to pay tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s enduring legacy. He called for active public participation in the various activities planned during the celebration.

The event will commence on January 10 with free medical camps and blanket donation drives to support underprivileged communities. A painting competition will follow on January 11, with a quiz competition scheduled for January 12.

The grand finale on January 13 will feature a keynote address by Swami Vigyananand Teertha of the Ramakrishna Vivekananda Sevashram, West Bengal. The day will also include cultural programs, dance competitions, and other performances.

Organizers have expressed hope that the celebrations will inspire the youth to embrace Swami Vivekananda’s values of service, education, and unity