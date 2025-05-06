The stage is set for the Panchayat elections in Dhubri district, scheduled for Wednesday, May 7, with over 10.5 lakh voters expected to head to the polls. Authorities have finalised all arrangements, prioritising security, logistics, and voter accessibility across the region.

Polling will begin at 7:30 am across 1,465 polling stations, with District Commissioner Dibakar Nath urging voters to participate early in the day. “We encourage all registered voters to exercise their rights promptly,” said Nath during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Security remains a top priority, especially along the Indo-Bangladesh border, where nearly 200 polling stations are located. The district administration is working in close coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure peaceful polling in these sensitive areas.

To address the logistical challenges in remote riverine “char” regions, polling parties were dispatched a day in advance. A specialised boat cell has been activated to assist with the transportation of election personnel and materials. In a move highlighting gender representation, 29 polling stations will be operated entirely by women staff.

The elections will decide representatives for 20 Zilla Parishad constituencies, 10 Anchalik Panchayat segments, and 128 Gaon Panchayats. Competition is intense, with 69 candidates in the fray for Zilla Parishad seats, 417 for Anchalik Panchayats, and 3,999 contesting for Gaon Panchayat positions.

Voter demographics include 542,630 men, 509,807 women, and 15 transgender individuals. Dhubri Sadar holds the largest share of voters at over 7.39 lakh, followed by CDC Golakganj with 1.77 lakh and CDC Bilasipara with 1.35 lakh.

Strict verification procedures will be in place at polling stations to ensure voter privacy and prevent crowding, in line with Election Commission guidelines.