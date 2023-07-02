In Dhubri district, a horrifying case of milk adulteration has been uncovered, revealing the sale of thousands of litres of contaminated milk mixed with chemicals and water across the region. Local milk traders, transporting milk from the char areas via boats, stand accused of deceitfully selling adulterated milk as pure to unsuspecting consumers.

The alarming incident unfolded on July 2 when vigilant local youths caught a milk trader red-handed while he was adding chemicals to water, passing it off as milk. Seizing the contaminated milk, the youths confronted the trader, who swiftly escaped the scene. Demanding immediate action against the culprits, the youths have called for justice.

Shockingly, the locals claim that this malicious practice has persisted for an extended period, yet both the district administration and the food safety department have turned a blind eye to the issue. Each day, residents unknowingly consume this toxic brew instead of wholesome milk, jeopardizing their health and well-being. The chemical used for adulteration is so potent that it can transform water into a milk-like substance within moments.

The residents are now urging the authorities to take decisive action against the unscrupulous milk traders who are playing with their lives.