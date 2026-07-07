Assam: Dhubri residents protest new IMFL shop near temples, demand revocation of licence

A controversy has broken out in Assam's Dhubri town after the Excise Department granted permission for the establishment of a new India-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) "ON" shop on D.K. Road in Ward No. 16, prompting protests from residents who have raised concerns over its proximity to prominent temples and residential areas.

The proposed liquor outlet is located near the Shamshan Kali Mandir, Bhotnath Mandir and other residential establishments, drawing strong opposition from local residents, women's groups and community representatives.

Social activist Shimul Sarkar questioned the basis on which the Excise Department approved the licence, alleging that the decision overlooked public interest and the presence of religious institutions in the vicinity.

He claimed that the operation of the IMFL "ON" shop would create public nuisance in the locality and adversely affect social harmony. Sarkar also alleged that local resident Deepak Shah was the "mastermind" behind efforts to secure the licence despite opposition from the community. The allegations have not been independently verified, and no response from Shah was immediately available.

The issue had earlier been taken up by Ward No. 16 Commissioner Pratima Choudhury Bin, who submitted a written representation to the District Commissioner of Dhubri seeking administrative intervention.

In her complaint, filed on behalf of a large number of local residents and women voters, the Ward Commissioner stated that the establishment of the liquor outlet could adversely affect public peace and the safety of women and children living in the area.

She further contended that the proposed outlet infringes upon citizens' right to live with dignity and privacy, citing Article 21 of the Constitution. The representation argued that public safety and the quality of life of residents should not be compromised for revenue considerations.

The controversy has heightened tensions in Ward No. 16, with local residents reporting disruptions to normal commercial activities on D.K. Road amid continuing protests. Several residents, particularly women, have expressed concerns over the possibility of anti-social activities, safety risks for children and harassment of women in the predominantly residential and religious locality.

Residents and local representatives have demanded that the district administration and the Excise Department review the decision and revoke the licence issued for the IMFL shop, maintaining that the move is necessary to preserve public order and address community concerns.

There was no immediate response from the Dhubri district administration or the Excise Department regarding the allegations and the demand for cancellation of the licence.