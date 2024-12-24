The alleged role of Halakura Higher Secondary School principal, Dinesh Chandra Roy, in a multi-crore online trading scam has prompted intense scrutiny in Dhubri.

The Joint Director of Secondary Education, Assam, on December 17, directed the Inspector of Schools, Dhubri, to submit a detailed report on the allegations and the investigation's current status.

The controversy centres on the online platform Titan Capital Market, which allegedly duped victims by promising high returns on investments. Principal Roy was detained by an investigation team in November 2024 from his residence but later released, fueling suspicions of preferential treatment. Co-accused Rafiqul Islam and Shankar Kumar Biswas remain in Dhubri District Jail for their involvement in the same scheme.

Sources claim evidence, including travel documents, airplane tickets, and photographs in Dubai and Bangkok, directly implicates Roy. Allegations also suggest that Roy travelled to Dubai in November 2023 and Bangkok in March 2024 without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Office of the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, raising questions about oversight and accountability.

Further complicating the case are accusations of favouritism and political interference in Roy’s favour. Despite victims presenting substantial evidence, Roy’s arrest has not been pursued, intensifying public outrage.

The scam has reportedly defrauded numerous individuals, with the funds allegedly embezzled by Roy and his associates. Calls for a transparent investigation are growing, with demands for justice and accountability gaining momentum as the case unfolds.