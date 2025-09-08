Assam: Dhubri school remembers Bard of Brahmaputra, displays admission register bearing Bhupen Hazarika's name

On the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Government Boys Higher Secondary School of Dhubri, one of Assam’s oldest institutions established in 1879, paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary cultural icon. The school highlighted its unique connection to the “Bard of Brahmaputra” by displaying a preserved admission register from 1932 that bears Dr. Hazarika’s name.

According to academic in-charge Azad Hussain, the register reveals that Dr. Hazarika was admitted to the school on May 6, 1932, and remained a student for three months and nine days before leaving on August 15 of the same year. This brief record captures a significant yet lesser-known chapter of the maestro’s early life, placing him within the walls of this historic institution.

The centenary celebration began with renditions of Dr. Hazarika’s soulful songs performed by teachers, filling the campus with his timeless melodies. The cultural program that followed offered glimpses into his artistic spirit and enduring bond with Assam’s land and people.

The commemoration not only honored Dr. Hazarika’s monumental contributions to music, literature, and cinema but also reinforced the historical importance of the Dhubri Government Boys HS School. For a fleeting moment in 1932, its classrooms nurtured a boy who would later become a global ambassador of Assamese culture.

The preserved admission register, showcased with pride, stood as a reminder that Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s legacy is deeply interwoven with Assam’s educational and cultural institutions—his journey spanning from humble school corridors to the grand stages of the world.