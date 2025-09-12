Assam: Dhubri sees major police reshuffle after Golakganj incident

In the wake of the recent Golakganj incident, the Dhubri police administration has undergone a significant reshuffle, with several officers transferred and reassigned to key positions across the district.

The move, initiated by Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley, is being seen as a strategic step to strengthen law and order and bring fresh leadership to sensitive areas.

Among the major changes, Inspector Navajyoti Roy, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bilasipara police station, has been transferred and appointed as the Circle Inspector (CI) of Golakganj with the additional charge of OC. His predecessor, Inspector Ratul Haloi, has been moved to Bilasipara, where he will now serve as OC.



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In other postings, SI Jyoti Prasad Das, former OC of Tamarhat, has been assigned as the new OC of Gauripur police station, while SI Kapil Bora from Gauripur has taken charge as the OC of Tamarhat. SI Uttam Ray, who was the OC of Balajan police station, has been appointed as the In-Charge of Halakura police station.

Further, Debash Melsodha of Gauripur police station has been transferred to head the Balajan outpost as In-Charge, and SI Nayanmoni Patowary, earlier the IC of Halakura outpost, has been shifted to Golakganj police station as an Attached Officer.

Officials said the large-scale reshuffle reflects the administration’s intent to restore public confidence and tighten security measures in the district.