Several idols of Hindu deities have allegedly been found abandoned at different locations across Assam's Dhubri town, prompting a local social worker to call for greater public awareness and proper disposal in accordance with religious customs.

The idols have been spotted along roadsides, beneath trees, near dustbins and on boundary walls, raising concerns over both religious sentiments and the cleanliness of public spaces.

Social worker Dipankar Majumdar has been collecting abandoned idols from different parts of the town for several years and arranging for their immersion in accordance with established religious traditions.

He said idols should not be discarded like ordinary waste after religious ceremonies, stressing that leaving them in public places amounts to disrespecting religious beliefs and also contributes to poor civic conditions.

Majumdar's initiative has received support from Bappi Biswas, Rakesh Ghosh, Govinda Biswas and several others.

Appealing to residents, Majumdar urged people to ensure that idols are properly immersed after worship rather than leaving them unattended in public spaces. He also called on residents to take responsibility whenever they come across abandoned idols and help ensure that they are handled with dignity.

He stressed that respecting religious traditions must go hand in hand with maintaining public cleanliness and civic responsibility.