Dhubri students successfully fled violence-hit Bangladesh on July 19, through Darsana - Joynagar Border Road, Darshana, Bangladesh, with the assistance of Bangladesh police in India.

Speaking to India Today NE via a telephonic conversation, Asif Hussain, a student from Dhubri informed how the Bangladeshi police led him and 60–70 other students to various parts of India after they left around 2 am and arrived at the Indian side of the Gede Border.

The students arrived at the Gede Border around 3:30 pm and boarded a local train to Sealdah Station, West Bengal. They arrived at Sealdah Station at 7 pm, and later boarded a train to Coochbehar Station, West Bengal at 11.30 pm.

"While we were staying in the Manik Gang rural location, things were not as awful as they were in Dhaka. However, later on, there was an issue in Manik Gang town. The main movement is taking place in Dhaka, however three local students perished in Manik Ganj town," Hussain said.

Alongside Asif Hussain, five other students from Dhubri district, one of whom is a female are travelling back to their district. "One of our friends' fathers sent a vehicle, which is where we are travelling," he said.