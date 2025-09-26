Assam: Dhubri takes stand against child marriage, urges education and legal action

The Dhubri District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on September 26 organized an awareness meeting at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Dhubri, as part of a statewide initiative to combat child marriage.

The program began with a tribute to the late artist Zubeen Garg, whose portrait was garlanded by the attendees.

Mahua Das, Advocate and Legal Advisor of Dhubri DLSA, was the chief guest and delivered a powerful address highlighting the devastating impact of child marriage. "Child marriage is a crime that fundamentally violates the rights of children," Das stated, emphasizing that it hampers physical, mental, educational, and economic development, effectively “darkening their future life.”

Das also highlighted the often-fatal consequences of early marriage, noting that in economically disadvantaged families, young girls frequently die during childbirth. She urged “special vigilance” and called upon the media to play an active role in spreading awareness about the issue.

The DLSA official assured students that the authority is committed not only to awareness campaigns but also to taking strict legal action against those who promote or facilitate child marriage. The program also featured speeches from Biswanath Roy, Principal (Academic) of the school, and teacher Sulakshana Tamuli, who outlined counter-measures and guidelines for child protection.

The event reinforced the Dhubri DLSA’s dedication to educating young girls about the dangers of early marriage and underscored the importance of pursuing higher education to secure a brighter future.