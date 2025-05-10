Assam Police on May 10 arrested a youth in Dhubri district, identified as Hasinur Rahman, in connection with allegedly abusing and issuing death threats to another resident, Manojit Ghosh, following the latter’s remarks critical of Pakistan.



The accused, identified as the son of Hayetul Rahman and a resident of IG Road, Ward No. 13, reportedly contacted Ghosh by phone, where he is alleged to have used abusive language before threatening to kill him.



Authorities acted promptly after Ghosh lodged a formal complaint, leading to the swift identification and apprehension of Rahman. Law enforcement sources confirm that an investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details.