Assam: Dhubri youth’s death allegedly due to police torture sparks protests, FIR filed against Tamarhat Police

A wave of anger and grief has engulfed Dhubri district in Assam after the death of 28-year-old Monohar Roy, who allegedly succumbed to injuries sustained from alleged police torture. The incident has led to massive protests, blocking of roads, and the filing of an FIR demanding justice.

Roy, a resident of Mespara village in Tamarhat, died early Thursday, October 2, just days after he, along with two others, Rakesh Roy and Ganesh Roy, was allegedly detained and brutally assaulted by police on September 28. According to reports, the trio had gone to the residence of local contractor Habibul Sheikh in Dingdinga village to demand pending wages. Enraged by their demand, Sheikh allegedly called the police, claiming his honour had been insulted.

Acting on the phone call, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kapil Bora of Tamarhat Police Station, without any formal FIR, reportedly detained the youths and brought them to the station. Family members allege that the men were taken to a secluded area behind the police station, where they were beaten mercilessly. They were later handed over to their families in an injured state.

While all three sustained injuries, Monohar Roy’s condition deteriorated sharply, and despite being admitted for treatment, he succumbed to his wounds. He leaves behind his wife and a one-year-old daughter.

The death has overshadowed the Durga Puja festivities in the region, with widespread protests breaking out in Mespara. Villagers blocked attempts to conduct a post-mortem and demanded the suspension of OC Kapil Bora and the arrest of Habibul Sheikh.

The situation escalated to such an extent that additional police forces, including Dhubri Additional Superintendent of Police Dipjyoti Talukdar and the SDPO of Golakganj, had to be deployed to prevent further unrest.

Locals have also raised serious concerns about medical negligence, alleging that doctors at Tamarhat Primary Health Centre were pressured into completing formalities without providing adequate treatment to the injured.

In response, Airjyo Koch, president of the Kamatapur State Demand Council (Dhubri district), lodged an FIR at Golakganj police station, seeking a thorough probe and demanding compensation for Roy’s family.

The incident has drawn condemnation from student bodies like AAKRSU, civil society groups, and rights activists, who termed it a “gross abuse of power” and an “unacceptable case of police brutality.” Calls have been made for a judicial inquiry into the case.

Police sources have confirmed that OC Kapil Bora has been placed under reserved closed, and an internal inquiry has been initiated. Senior officials have assured the public that strict action will follow if responsibility is established.