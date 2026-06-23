Assam: Dhubri's BN College launches skill development internship programme in collaboration with Kasturba Gandhi Memorial Trust

The Departments of Assamese, Sanskrit and Hindi of Bholanath College on June 23 launched a skill development internship programme for fourth-semester undergraduate students in collaboration with the Bishkhowa Regional Centre of the Assam Branch of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust.

The inaugural programme was presided over by Beauty Das, representative of the Assam Branch of the Trust, and began with an all-faith prayer presented by volunteers of the organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Das highlighted the objectives and ideals of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust and underscored its commitment to promoting self-reliance and community development through vocational and skill-based training.

Chief guest Dr. Upendrajit Sharma, Head of the Department of Assamese at Bholanath College and former General Secretary of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, said the National Education Policy (NEP) aims to equip students with practical skills and encourage self-reliance. He noted that fourth-semester students are required to undergo internship-based skill training during the summer vacation, with the programme carrying academic credits as part of the fifth-semester curriculum.

Under the collaboration, students will receive hands-on training in various vocational fields, including jute handicrafts, water hyacinth products, beekeeping, weaving, tailoring, handicrafts, and the preparation of pickles and other value-added products. The initiative is aimed at enhancing employability, entrepreneurial skills and self-sufficiency among students.

Champa Patar, a representative of the Trust from Lakhimpur, delivered a lecture on the objectives of the training programme, personality development, life skills and the responsibilities of young citizens.

Faculty members including Dr. Poli Bezbaruah, Dr. Mousumi Bhattacharya and Sangeeta Singh also addressed the gathering, explaining the significance and structure of the internship programme under the NEP framework.

More than 100 students from the Departments of Assamese, Sanskrit and Hindi participated in the event. Students Barsha Rani Ray, Jiaul Amin and Navanita Nath shared their expectations and experiences regarding the internship programme.

The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.