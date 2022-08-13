As a part of celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, District Commissioner of Dhubri, Assam, Anbamuthan MP visited the Indo-Bangladesh border area to attend a plantation programme and promote ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ drive across the villages along the border area.

Bhogdanga and Fashkarkuti villages under Berbhangi Village Panchayat, occupying an area of 684 bighas along the Indo-Bangladesh border, have for long represented their Indian status by standing on other side of the international border fencing.

This chicken neck part of the Indian territory is surrounded by is surrounded by Bangladesh's village, Choto Khamar in East along with Balabari in West and Shiparhat in South of Kurigram district outside the India-Bangladesh international border fencing.

With population just over 640, the residents of this village have been participating in the government’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, displaying their patriotic and nationalistic fervour with great enthusiasm.

In order to encourage the enthusiasm of the people of this tiny hamlet, Dhubri administration officials par take plantation programme accompanied by Monjula Bordoloi, Research Officer, Border Area Development Programme (BADP), Kanta Das, District Development Council (DDC) Dhubri, Abhijit Gaurav SP Dhubri and other top officials of the Border Security Force (BSF).

The residents of these villages welcomed the officials with their traditional dance performances. The locals had also prepared various other cultural events to entertain the officials.

The DC was seen interacting with the villagers and asking them about any difficulties or problems faced in their area.

It may be mentioned here that these border areas have been subjects of continuous intrusion of illegal citizens because of their problematic positioning. The local administration as well as security forces have been keeping a close watch on these areas additionally reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.