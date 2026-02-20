Assam: Dhubri’s first BJP MLA Dhruba Kumar Sen now battles illness in isolation

Once a pioneering face of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s early rise in Assam, Dhruba Kumar Sen, who is the first BJP MLA from Dhubri is today living in near-total isolation, grappling with severe health complications and loss of eyesight.

In 1991, just over a decade after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sen made history by becoming the party’s lone representative from the Brahmaputra Valley in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Known for his simplicity and integrity, the veteran leader had earned public admiration for often travelling to Assembly sessions by public bus, choosing modesty over political privilege.

His residence in Batagali (Ward No. 7), which once witnessed a steady stream of supporters and party workers, now stands quiet. As he battles age-related ailments and blindness, concerns are being raised over the reported lack of outreach from party leaders during his prolonged illness.

Locals recall a time when Sen was a central figure in Dhubri’s political life. Today, apart from close family members, few are said to be by his side.

Despite playing a crucial role in establishing the BJP’s presence in Lower Assam, the current situation of the 73-year-old leader has sparked conversations around the treatment of veteran politicians who were instrumental in shaping the party’s early political journey in the state.

Once celebrated as a champion of the people, Sen now spends his days confined to his home — a stark contrast to the active public life he once led.