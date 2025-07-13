Assam: Dhubri's first shelter for injured street dogs opens, boosting animal care

In a groundbreaking initiative for animal welfare, the Kalpajyoti Foundation, a prominent social organization in Dhubri, inaugurated a dedicated shelter home for injured and diseased street dogs. This marks the first such facility in the city, offering a ray of hope for the area's vulnerable canine population.

The shelter, located in Ward No. 3 of Dhubri town, was officially opened by Namrata Pradeep Sharma, Executive Officer of Dhubri Municipality. Sharma lauded the Kalpajyoti Foundation for its compassionate efforts in providing much-needed medical attention and care to street dogs. The inauguration ceremony was attended by numerous local nature enthusiasts and animal lovers.

Sayan Saha, founder president of Kalpajyoti Foundation, elaborated on the shelter's purpose. "This home will house street dogs that are injured or suffering from various diseases," he stated. "They will first receive treatment at veterinary hospitals before being brought to this shelter for specialized care and recovery."

This new initiative builds upon the Kalpajyoti Foundation's existing commitment to animal welfare. The organization has already established 15 "street dog rest homes" in various locations across Dhubri and Gauripur towns, demonstrating a consistent positive impact on the well-being of stray animals.

The establishment of this specialized shelter is expected to significantly aid in the healing and rehabilitation of street animals, while also fostering greater awareness among the local populace regarding animal welfare. The move has been widely welcomed by residents and animal lovers alike, including Debashish Saha, advisor of Kalpa Jyoti Foundation, and Sanjiv Kundu, who have both praised the Foundation's exemplary efforts.