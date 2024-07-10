In Dhubri district's isolated and flood-affected diverse char regions, the South Salmara Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) (Dhubri-part) under the District Health Society Dhubri is showing incredible perseverance and commitment by conducting medical boat relief camps ensuring that essential healthcare services reach those affected by the floods and mitigate the impacts on those isolated communities.

The Char region, with its unique geographical challenges, often experiences significant impacts during floods. Despite facing numerous challenges such as boat breakdowns, storms, and heatwaves, their efforts provide critical healthcare support to those in need. This kind of initiative is indeed commendable and sets a strong example of commitment and service in times of difficulty.

During the recent intense flooding, the South Salmara BPHC (Dhubri-part) showed remarkable initiative by organising over 21 medical boat aids to relief camps or shelters in the remote areas in the last 5 days until filling out this report. The camp, which includes 106 staff members exclusively for providing any kind of medical assistance, out of 326 manpower engaged at the health institutional level, was mentioned by Mostafizur Rahman, BPM South Salmara BPHC (Dhubri-Part), in an interview with India Today NE.



Also Read: Assam floods submerge vast vegetable farms in Dhubri

A team of doctors, auxiliary nursing midwives (ANM), chemists, vacciners, multipurpose workers (MPW), Ashas, community health officers, laboratory technicians, surveillance workers and other medical professionals visited several relief camps in the Char areas over the course of five days in three to four medical relief boats in order to guarantee and offer much-needed help. These initiatives were essential for providing flood-affected communities with aid, supplies, and medical attention in those isolated and challenging environments.

Floods in the Brahmaputra River region are particularly challenging due to the river's immense size and the significant water volume during floods, it often spreads across vast low-lying areas, making it resemble a large ocean and making it difficult to navigate safely, resulting in situations where boats sometimes get stuck. The sheer scale of the flooding makes medical relief efforts more complex, further complicating the situation for those affected.

Despite these difficulties, the dedication of healthcare teams is evident, it's common to see people gathering around doctors and staff members, much like bees around a hive, seeking medical attention and assistance. This persistent presence underscores the critical role these teams play in providing essential healthcare services and support to those in need, highlighting their commitment to serving communities in distress.

More medical boat relief camps will be conducted to maintain control and prevent any escalation of the crisis in the Char regions by providing medical care and mitigating the potential for severe outcomes among the affected populations. The proactive approach aims to safeguard the well-being of the communities and manage the impact of the floods effectively, according to Rahman, BPM South Salmara BPHC (Dhubri-Part).