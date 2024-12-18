The District Administration of Dhubri hosted a ceremonial distribution event on Wednesday, December 18 at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Field, where 1,197 deserving students from the district were awarded Scooties, Bi-Cycles, and the prestigious Anundoram Borooah Award.



The event, which aimed to recognize academic excellence, was graced by Atul Bora, Minister of Agriculture, Excise, Border Protection and Development, Horticulture, and Implementation of the Assam Accord, Government of Assam, as the Chief Guest. Other notable attendees included Dibakar Nath, District Commissioner of Dhubri; Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Chairman of the Dhubri Municipal Board; Ashwini Roy, former MLA of Golakganj; Prasenjit Dutta, District President of BJP Dhubri; and Bimal Chand Oswal, Commissioner of the Assam State Commission for Right to Public Services, Jibesh Roy Chief Executive Council, Kamatapur Autonomous Council along with other dignitaries and party stakeholders were present at the event.



During the ceremony, 224 boys and 973 girls were honored, highlighting the strong representation of female students from Dhubri. The initiative aimed to provide resources like scooters and bicycles to enable these meritorious students to improve their accessibility and mobility for educational purposes.



The Anundoram Borooah Award was conferred upon the highest-achieving students, further motivating academic success across the district. In his address, Minister Atul Bora praised the students’ efforts, urging them to continue their academic pursuits and underscoring the government’s commitment to empowering youth and supporting education throughout Assam.



The event concluded with a vote of thanks to all dignitaries, students, and stakeholders for their participation in making the ceremony a success.





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