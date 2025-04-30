Celebrations erupted at Shishu Pathshala Higher Secondary School in Dhubri as the institution proudly announced a flawless 100 per cent pass rate in the science stream of the recently declared Higher Secondary (HS) final examination results.



All 72 students who appeared for the exams cleared them successfully, marking a new milestone for the school. Of these, an outstanding 70 students secured first division marks, while the remaining 2 achieved commendable second division results.



Expressing his delight, Principal Sanjib Kumar Saha credited the stellar success to the dedication and perseverance of the students, as well as the consistent support from the teaching staff.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the results," Saha remarked. "This 100% pass rate reflects our commitment to academic excellence. It’s a proud moment for our entire school community."



The school’s exceptional performance has not only brought pride to the institution but has also emerged as a shining example for the entire Dhubri district, inspiring future batches to strive for similar success.