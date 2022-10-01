Assam: Dhula PS OC Nitai Chandra Roy suspended for abusing authority, violating norms
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station in Darrang district of Assam, Nitai Chandra Roy, has been suspended with immediate effect, beginning October 1.
Advertisement
Representative image
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhula Police Station in Darrang district of Assam, Nitai Chandra Roy, has been suspended with immediate effect, beginning October 1.
Roy's suspension was imposed after he was accused of abusing his authority and violating some norms.
Strict actions have been taken after allegations against the officer came to light.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today