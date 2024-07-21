The Dhubri District Health Society has launched a two-month-long campaign targeting over 1.5 lakh children. The initiative commenced on Saturday at the Dhubri Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir, with a focus on safeguarding children from this preventable disease.

The campaign, endorsed by the Health Ministry of Assam, aims to address and mitigate diarrhoea through comprehensive measures. Sub-Divisional Health Officer Natya Vir Das detailed preventive strategies, including the effective use of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and ZINC tablets. Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed also emphasized the importance of these measures in protecting young children from diarrhoea.

Scheduled to run for 60 days starting July 20, the campaign will see Asha workers distributing ORS packets to children aged 0-5 and raising awareness about diarrhoea prevention. In a collaborative effort, the Social Welfare, Public Health Engineering, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and Education Departments will support this initiative.

Moyez Uddin Ahmed, District Media Expert for the National Health Mission Dhubri, highlighted the campaign's ambitious target of reaching 1,54,666 children.