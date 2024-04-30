Assam: Diarrhoea outbreak claims lives in Mokalbari Tea Estate
The victims, identified as Makhani Bauri (25) and Rahul Bauri (23), succumbed to the illness.
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Assam: Diarrhoea outbreak claims lives in Mokalbari Tea Estate
An incident of diarrhoea has gripped the Mokalbari tea estate situated in Chabua, within the Dibrugarh district of Assam, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives. The victims, identified as Makhani Bauri (25) and Rahul Bauri (23), succumbed to the illness.
The outbreak has left several individuals from the tea estate battling the illness, with a number of them currently under medical observation. Among those receiving treatment at the Assam Medical College Hospital are Manisha Bauri (12), Deepak Bauri (48), Niwas Bauri (18), and Kundan Majhi (45), highlighting the severity of the situation.
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