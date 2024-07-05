In the aftermath of devastating floods in Dibrugarh, the district administration has swiftly responded to provide essential relief to affected residents. Under the guidance of Municipal Mayor Saikat Patra, a significant distribution effort was launched today to assist those severely impacted by the artificial flood.

The distribution drive, coordinated by the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, aimed to alleviate the hardships faced by residents of Ward Number 14.

Essential supplies including rice, lentils, salt, cooking oil, candles, and other necessities were distributed among a large number of flood victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Mayor Saikat Patra emphasized the administration's commitment to ensuring that relief reaches those most in need during this challenging time.

The initiative comes as a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to support and rehabilitate the flood-affected communities across the district.

Local authorities have been actively engaged in assessing the extent of damage caused by the recent floods and coordinating relief operations.

The prompt response from the district administration reflects a concerted effort to mitigate the immediate impact of the disaster and provide essential relief to affected families.