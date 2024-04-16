In anticipation of the forthcoming Parliamentary Elections-2024, the Office of the District Commissioner, Dibrugarh district, Excise Branch, has issued a consequential order, declaring several days as 'Dry Days' throughout the district. This directive, issued in compliance with the Government Writ Tenure (W.T.) message, aims to ensure a peaceful electoral process by curtailing the sale and consumption of alcohol during critical periods.

The order, announced by District Magistrate Bikram Kairi, comes into effect from 5:00 P.M. on April 17, 2024, and remains enforced until 5:00 P.M. on April 19, 2024. Additionally, it extends to the day of counting, scheduled for June 4, 2024, and any subsequent day designated for re-polling, if necessary.

During these designated Dry Days, all wholesale warehouses, IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) retail outlets categorized as "OFF" and "ON" shops, including Club "ON," hotel establishments with liquor permits, star hotels, country spirit shops, and other entities engaged in the sale or provision of alcoholic beverages, are mandated to remain closed. Furthermore, stringent measures will be implemented to regulate the storage of liquor by individuals, with particular emphasis on enforcing existing provisions of the Assam Excise Act concerning unauthorized storage.

District Magistrate Bikram Kairi underscored the significance of compliance with the order, emphasizing that strict actions would be taken against any violations. The enforcement of relevant provisions within the Assam Excise Act and its accompanying regulations will be rigorously pursued to maintain order and adherence to the electoral directives.