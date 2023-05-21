A newborn child was tragically found abandoned in a cardboard box left on a dike Dibrugarh on Saturday (May 20).

Following a medical examination at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH), the doctor pronounced the infant dead.

Locals claim that a staff member of Apeksha Hospital, a private hospital situated in Dibrugarh's Jalan Nagar area, abandoned the newborn infant packed inside a box, near a dike.

When a woman saw the infant inside the cardboard box on the dike, locals said the baby was alive.

“We have seen a boy dressed in Apeksha Hospital uniform bringing the cardboard box and dumping it on the dike. When we spotted the baby inside the cardboard box, he was alive. We immediately took the newborn baby to AMCH where the doctor declared brought dead,” a local resident said.

According to the reports, a woman from Duliajan delivered twins at the hospital but the doctors declared one child dead after delivery.

“When the doctor declared one baby dead post delivery, parents asked Apeksha Hospital staff to dispose of the body of the baby. After the hospital staffer threw the baby on the dyke, the child was found alive by locals,” reports stated.

However, reports also suggested that Jaiprakash Beriwal, director of Apeksha Hospital denied the allegation and said it is a false report against them.