In a significant advancement for healthcare in Assam, Apeksha Hospital in Dibrugarh successfully performed its first-ever kidney transplant on October 1, 2024. The procedure marked a historic achievement for the region, with a young patient receiving a kidney donated by her mother, at a fraction of the cost typically charged by larger hospitals outside the state.

The landmark surgery was supported by a team from Delhi, ensuring the highest standards of care were met throughout the procedure. The Renal Transplant team was led by distinguished Nephrologist Dr. Dibya Jyoti Kalita and included skilled professionals such as Dr. Nandita Jaiwal, Dr. Anand Jain, Dr. Mridu Plaban Borah, Dr. Safdar Hayat Hussain, Dr. Vikas Kumar Agarwal, Dr. Raja Roy, and Dr. Abhinav Poddar. Their expertise, combined with the efforts of an experienced nursing staff, played a crucial role in the successful completion of the complex surgery.

Reflecting on this medical achievement, Dr. Kalita emphasized the importance of making advanced treatments accessible to the local population. "This is a significant step towards ensuring that people in our region have access to the best possible care, regardless of their financial circumstances," he stated.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Agarwal, a partner at Apeksha Hospital, echoed these sentiments, affirming the hospital's dedication to delivering the highest standards of care at affordable costs. "Our unwavering goal is to bridge the healthcare gap by providing quality services locally," he said. Dr. Agarwal also extended an invitation to young doctors, encouraging them to return to Assam and contribute to the growth of healthcare in their hometowns. "We are committed to offering the necessary infrastructure and support to foster a thriving medical community," he added.

Apeksha Hospital's investment in cutting-edge equipment and top medical talent has positioned it as a leading healthcare provider in Dibrugarh. The hospital's ambitious plans for expansion aim to make the city a hub for advanced medical treatments, attracting not only local residents but also patients from neighboring regions seeking high-quality and affordable healthcare.

With this successful transplant, Dibrugarh's healthcare landscape has taken a transformative step forward, setting the stage for future medical advancements in the region.