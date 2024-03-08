Dibrugarh Police apprehended Nipen Das, Superintendent of Central Jail, Dibrugarh, on Thursday night. The arrest comes in connection with the recovery of objectionable materials, including mobile phones and a spy camera, from the custody of Amrit Pal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De,' lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail on February 17.

Acting on it, Dibrugarh Police initiated an investigation into the incident leading to the arrest of Superintendent Nipen Das.

Nipen Das has been arrested under section 13 (1) B of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 75 of Assam Prisons Act.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.