Assam: Dibrugarh police bust street dog killing racket, 3 arrested during routine patrolling

In a disturbing late-night breakthrough that has reignited concerns over animal safety and organised cruelty, Dibrugarh Police have uncovered what is being probed as a possible street dog killing racket, arresting three individuals during routine night patrolling in the early hours of Tuesday, January 20. The operation has sent shockwaves across the town, which has witnessed a steady and unexplained disappearance of street dogs over the past several months.

According to police officials, a patrol team noticed a vehicle moving suspiciously within the town limits around 2:00 am. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS-02Z-5386, raised immediate suspicion due to its unusual movement pattern. Acting swiftly, the patrol team discreetly followed the vehicle before intercepting it and detaining the occupants.

Three individuals were arrested during the operation and identified as Syongkiri Rongphar (27), Waisong Rongpi (28), and Sensen Hamse (21)—all residents of Karbi Anglong district.

A detailed search of the vehicle led to the seizure of 15 jute rice bags, ropes, packets of biscuits, and three mobile phones, items that investigators say could point to a premeditated operation. The recovery has deepened suspicions amid longstanding public anxiety over the sudden and repeated disappearance of street dogs across various localities in Dibrugarh.

For months, residents, animal lovers, and welfare organisations have flagged concerns about possible organised cruelty, illegal trafficking, or mass killings of stray animals, particularly during night hours. The seizure of ropes and jute bags during a midnight interception has intensified fears that the detained individuals may be part of a larger, organised network operating under the cover of darkness.

Senior police officials confirmed that the accused are being intensively interrogated, while the seized mobile phones are undergoing forensic examination. Investigators are analysing call records, location data, and digital communications to determine whether the suspects have links to similar incidents or coordinated activities beyond the district. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of inter-district involvement.

The incident has sparked strong reactions from animal rights activists and civil society groups, who have demanded a time-bound investigation and stringent punishment if the allegations are substantiated. “If proven, this goes beyond a criminal act—it reflects a chilling absence of empathy and compassion,” said an animal welfare activist, calling for immediate legal action under animal protection laws.