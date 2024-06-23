Assam: Dibrugarh police nab suspected drug dealer, seize narcotics
Dibrugarh police arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized 15.50 grams of narcotics. The arrest highlights ongoing efforts to combat drug-related crimes in the region.
A police team in Dibrugarh, Assam, apprehended a suspected drug dealer and confiscated a significant quantity of narcotics following a tip-off. The operation, spearheaded by the Town Sub-Inspector (TSI) and his staff, resulted in the arrest of Azad Anchari, a resident of Kalibari Pathar, Dibrugarh.
During the arrest, law enforcement recovered 99 small plastic vials containing a total of 15.50 grams of an unspecified narcotic substance from Anchari's possession. The successful raid demonstrates the effectiveness of intelligence-driven policing in combating drug-related crimes in the region.
This arrest is part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to curb the distribution and use of illegal substances in Dibrugarh and surrounding areas.
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