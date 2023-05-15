Dibrugarh Police led by Barbaruah Police station OC, Suman Shah seized a large quantity of banned drugs and arrested four drug peddlers near Bogibeel bridge this afternoon.

Based on the information, the police team chased the Baleno car bearing registration no. AS06AA 8841 and managed to nab the peddlers.

Police seized 174.17 grams of banned drugs suspected to be heroin and the Baleno car during the operation.

Police arrested Chiranjeevi Pait, Dipankar Kutum, Baluram Dutta, and Pabitra Kutum, all belonging to Silapathar, Dhemaji.

As per the statements of the peddlers, they were coming from Jorhat and going to Silapathar, said Bitul Chetia, Additional SP, Dibrugarh.

Barbaruah OC Suman Shah sustained a minor leg injury during the operation.

The Baleno car was purchased by the peddlers a few days ago and the transfer of ownership is still pending.