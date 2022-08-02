The Brahmaputra river bank has become the hub of illegal activities. Today a team led by Nilam Sanjeev Nath, TSI (Town Security In charge) of Dibrugarh Sadar police station raided the banks of Brahmaputra at Panchali and seized a TATA DI vehicle involved in the smuggling of wood log.

27 pieces of illegal smuggled wood log were recovered from Panchali Brahmaputra bank. The seized smuggled timber have been are estimated to cost worth Rs 6 lakh. The woods seized by the police were handed over to the Dibrugarh forest department.

According to reports, smuggling of wood is going on different places in Dibrugarh town.

Places like Maijaan Ghat, Panchali, Rohmoria river banks are hot-bed for these kinds of activities.

Also today, in an early morning search operation, Karbi Anglong police seized 1 kg of Morphine and 2 kg of Crystal in Dilai Tiniali and arrested three drug peddlers.

The narcotics were cunningly concealed by the smugglers inside the vehicle's (SK 03 P 1143) gearbox. The car also contained 1.383 kgs of heroin in addition to morphine and crystal.

The three drug dealers arrested have been identified as Rajesh Lakandri, Kumar Gajimer and Tangambou Marianmai. All three are from Imphal, Manipur.