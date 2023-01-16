Dibrugarh University (DU) has bagged a prestigious research grant of Rs 11 crores from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India under the scheme ‘Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE)’, a release stated.

This award is recognition to the University for its contribution towards research excellence by the major Science and Technology Departments and Centres and is given to work on a multidisciplinary research proposal entitled ‘designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications’.

The main objective of the grant is to provide support for nurturing the research ecosystem and strengthening existing research infrastructure for scientific development.

Under this scheme, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India will provide financial assistance to the University for a period of four years to procure high end advanced instrumentation facilities for cross disciplinary application, research manpower, costs towards consumables, instrument maintenance facility, scientific social responsibility, hand holding of start-ups and industrial collaboration, organizing seminar / workshop etc. the release added.

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is a department within the Ministry of Science and Technology in India. It was established in May 1971 to promote new areas of science and technology and to play the role of a nodal department for organising, coordinating and promoting Scientific and Technological activities in the country.

It gives funds to various approved scientific projects in India. It also supports various researchers in India to attend conferences abroad and to go for experimental works.