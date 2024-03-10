Dibrugarh University is set to host its XXII Convocation today, a momentous occasion where degrees will be conferred upon candidates who have demonstrated exceptional academic prowess in various fields. The ceremony will be presided over by the esteemed Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Gulab Chand Kataria. Adding further prestige to the event, Professor Sudhir Kumar Barai, the Director of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, will join as the Chief Guest.

This year's convocation boasts significant numbers, reflecting the academic vibrancy of the institution. A total of 10,765 students applied for degrees and 1,356 participants will grace the ceremony. Among them, 87 students will be recognized for achieving the pinnacle of academic success with their Ph.D. degrees.

The convocation will shine a spotlight on outstanding individuals with the conferment of Gold Medals. A total of 37 students will receive this honor for their remarkable achievements while 33 post-graduates will be recognized as the best in their respective fields. Additionally, three students from Science, Arts and Commerce will be awarded Gold Medals for their excellence.

A highlight of the ceremony is the Dr. Junali Kropi Memorial Gold Medal, reserved for the student securing the highest marks in the Department of Anthropology.

Beyond celebrating the achievements of students, the convocation will also bestow honorary degrees upon distinguished personalities. Imran Shah, a renowned litterateur will be honored with a Doctor of Literature degree (D. Litt) while Kshiradhar Barua will receive a Doctor of Science degree (D.Sc) in recognition of his significant contributions to the field.

The convocation serves not only as a recognition of past achievements but also as an inspiration for future academic endeavors within the university.