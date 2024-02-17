In a major boost to the education sector of Assam, Dibrugarh University has been selected for a grant under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) scheme.

This news was announced by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu, who announced it on social media.

Under the PM-USHA scheme, Dubrugarh University will be granted an amount of Rs 100 crore. The amount is being sanctioned to develop the university as a Multi-Disciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under the National Education Policy (NEP).

"Happy to share that the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) has selected Dibrugarh University for development as a Multi-Disciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under NEP. The University will now get a grant of Rs. 100.00 crores," said Pegu on social media platform X.

Happy to share that the Project Approval Board (PAB) under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) has selected Dibrugarh University for development as a Multi-Disciplinary Education & Research University (MERU) under NEP. The University will now get a grant of Rs.… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Cotton University and Bodoland University will receive University Strengthening grants of Rs. 20 crore each.