Dibrugarh University will introduce a Japanese language course starting next academic year, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The initiative aims to provide local youth with valuable foreign language skills that could enhance their career prospects in an increasingly globalised economy.

A "Japan Caravan" event, organised by the Japan Foundation, was recently held on the university campus. The event served as the groundwork for future collaborations between the educational institution and Japanese organisations.

The Chief Minister announced the development through his official Twitter account, highlighting it as part of broader efforts to equip young people in Assam with Japanese language proficiency.

This programme represents a significant step in strengthening educational and potentially economic ties between Assam and Japan, offering students new opportunities for international engagement and employment.