The price of diesel was hiked by 51 paise on the midnight of April 18 raising concerns among the citizens of Assam if the costs of other essential items will be hiked.

Following the hike, diesel in Assam will now cost Rs 89.07.

It should be mentioned that nationwide, commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices increased by Rs 25 in January of this year.

Oil Showcasing Organizations had raised the cost of LPG chambers by Rs 25 with quick impact. Be that as it may, there was no adjustment of the costs for homegrown LPG.

With this, the cost of a 19 kg business chamber currently costs Rs 1,769.

In the meantime, cylinders cost Rs 1768 in Delhi, Rs 1721 in Mumbai, Rs 1870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1917 in Chennai—roughly Rs 1917 per cylinder.

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