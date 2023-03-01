The Divyang Mancha Assam today protested against the linking of the Deen Dayal Divyangjan Pension Scheme with the Orunodoi Scheme under the Six-mile flyover on March 1.

The protestors raised their voices against the alleged discrepancies in the appointment of divyangs to various government posts.

They further demanded to increase in the pension amount from Rs 1000.

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The association's secretary Nirpen Malakar, who has been protesting for a long time said that the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal-led government had approved the pension scheme and was released by then Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on December 3, 2018.

Speaking to the media, Malakar said, "The state government has combined both the scheme with the Orunodoi scheme, however, in the application form all the disabled people under the age of 18 years have been deprived."

In line with the direct benefit transfer into reality, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government has launched a special scheme, Orunodoi 2.0, under which 10.54 lakh beneficiaries will be given Rs 1,250 every month.

The association secretary also demanded that the Orunodoi scheme should continue, however, the pension scheme is totally a separate entity and it should be borne by the government.