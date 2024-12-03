A high-level inquiry has been initiated following a molestation complaint lodged by a female jail warder, Dipshika Rajbongshi. The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons (Range), Guwahati, Gautam Borah, along with Guwahati Prison Superintendent Parinita Bora, visited the Dhubri jail campus on Tuesday evening to address the grave allegations.

The officials conducted an exhaustive investigation within the jail premises, spending several hours delving into the matter. However, they refrained from making any public statements, leaving details of the incident undisclosed.



Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Dhubri district jail had summoned Dipshika Rajbongshi to be present at the jail today for the departmental enquiry into the alleged molestation allegations.

Sources indicate that the probe is aimed at identifying those responsible, addressing lapses, and implementing measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



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