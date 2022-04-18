In an unexpected occurrence, the Dikhow River in Assam's Sivasagar district has abruptly changed colour, going from blue to green. The sudden changes in colour of the Dikhow River waters has triggered apprehensions amongst the local population in Sivasagar district of Assam.

Earlier on Wednesday 13 April, hundreds of dead fishes were found floating on the water surface of the Dikhow river in Assam's Sivasagar district which attracted the attention of the people. It is just after the dead fishes floating, that the water turned blue at first and then it was seen turning green informed the locals residing near the river.

Notably, majority of the population residing in Sivasagar district of Assam depends on the waters of the Dikhow River for daily water supply.

It is suspected that chemical substances released in the coal mines near the upper reaches of the Dikhow River in Nagaland have resulted in sudden changes of colour of the river waters.

Meanwhile, several organisations in Sivasagar district of Assam have demanded authorities concerned for an inquiry into the matter.

The Dikhow River is a left tributary of the Brahmaputra River in Assam.