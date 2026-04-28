Assam: Dilapidated infra, rising pressure spark demand to upgrade Kakopathar police station, Talap outpost

Growing concerns over poor infrastructure and increasing law and order challenges have intensified demands for the immediate upgradation of Kakopathar Police Station and Talap Outpost in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Local residents and sources said the existing police setup is no longer adequate to handle mounting pressure caused by rising population and increasing crime-related issues in the region.

According to sources, Kakopathar Police Station is currently functioning from a rented and ageing Assam-type house, reportedly suffering from water leakage and severe space constraints.

Officials said the building is in a dilapidated condition and lacks proper lock-up facilities for detaining accused persons, creating serious operational difficulties for day-to-day policing.

Sources added that the police station had also faced security threats in the past, including incidents of attack and firing several years ago, exposing vulnerabilities in its infrastructure and preparedness.

Residents further said incidents of mob aggression and gherao at the police station are not uncommon, often arising from local disputes or public demands for immediate action. Such volatile situations, combined with inadequate facilities, have raised concerns over the safety of police personnel and detainees.

At Talap Outpost, challenges remain equally serious. The outpost is operating from a small building with limited facilities and recently witnessed a tense gherao by locals demanding the release of an accused person.

Sources said the outpost lacks the capacity for effective crowd control or to detain individuals during high-pressure situations.

With the area’s growing population and expanding jurisdiction, residents and officials have strongly demanded that Talap Outpost be upgraded into a full-fledged police station.

Locals believe such a move would strengthen policing in the region and also reduce the workload on Doomdooma Police Station.

Security experts and members of civil society have stressed the need for urgent infrastructural investment, including modern police buildings, lock-ups, surveillance systems and adequate manpower, to restore public confidence and ensure effective law enforcement in the sensitive Upper Assam region.

As pressure mounts, attention is now on the state government’s response to demands many believe can no longer be delayed.