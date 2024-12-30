Singer Diljit Dosanjh honoured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a moving tribute during his concert in Guwahati on Sunday. The event came just days after the renowned economist and statesman passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi following a prolonged illness.

Addressing the audience, Dosanjh reflected on Singh's simplicity and dignity throughout his political career. "He led a very simple life. Even when criticised, he never responded negatively or spoke ill of anyone, which is an incredibly challenging thing to do in politics," the singer remarked. He urged the younger generation, including himself, to learn from Singh’s exemplary conduct and humility.

The concert, part of Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati tour, was dedicated to Singh’s memory. Sharing a video from the performance on Instagram, the artist emphasised the importance of drawing inspiration from the late leader’s life.

Manmohan Singh’s contributions to India are widely regarded as transformative. As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he led sweeping economic reforms that set the foundation for India’s growth trajectory. Serving as the country’s 13th Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, his leadership was marked by economic resilience and efforts to modernize India's infrastructure and international standing.

After retiring from public life in 2014, Singh left behind a legacy of integrity, intellect, and steadfast commitment to India’s progress. Diljit’s tribute resonated with many as a poignant acknowledgement of the late leader’s impact and values.