Assam: Dima Hasao administration inspects congested Haflong–Silchar road, reviews traffic management measures

The Dima Hasao district administration on Thursday, July 2 carried out a joint inspection of the congested Haflong–Silchar road to assess traffic bottlenecks caused by the movement of heavy vehicles and identify measures to restore normal traffic flow.

The inspection was led by Dima Hasao Deputy Commissioner Gayatri Devidas Hailinge and was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Ripunjay Kakoti, the Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with officials from various concerned departments.

The team inspected the Jatinga–Silchar stretch, including both the Jatinga–Silchar and Silchar–Jatinga corridors, where the movement of heavy vehicles has resulted in persistent traffic congestion. Officials reviewed the prevailing situation on the ground and assessed the impact on vehicular movement.

During the inspection, the officials discussed measures to improve traffic management, ease congestion, and ensure the safe and smooth movement of all categories of vehicles along the route. The discussions also focused on identifying practical interventions to restore normal traffic conditions at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Hailinge said the district administration would take necessary steps to reduce inconvenience to commuters and strengthen traffic management on the corridor. She added that efforts would be made to improve road safety and ensure a more efficient and orderly transportation system for the benefit of the public.