Assam: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council executive member Samuel Changsan passes away

Samuel Changsan, Executive Member (EM) in charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, passed away on Wednesday, April 1 evening in Guwahati, officials said.



He breathed his last at around 7:45 pm at a private hospital in the city, where he had been undergoing treatment.



Changsan was serving as a key member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, overseeing the Health and Family Welfare portfolio. His death has prompted condolences from political leaders and colleagues across the district.



Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Gorlosa expressed grief over Changsan’s demise, recalling his contributions to the council and public service in the hill district. Former minister Nandita Gorlosa also conveyed her condolences, describing his passing as a loss to the region.



District BJP president Dhrity Thousen, former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar, and BJP candidate Rupali Langthasa were among others who mourned his death and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.



Leaders noted Changsan’s role in public health administration and his association with the council’s governance, stating that his absence would be felt in ongoing initiatives in the district.



Further details regarding his last rites are awaited.