Assam: Dima Hasao bans roadside cooking, public dumping to protect environment and road safety

The Dima Hasao district administration has banned cooking and food preparation along roadsides, viewpoints, lay-bys, open spaces and other public places across the district, citing concerns over environmental protection, public safety and fire hazards.

The order was issued by Dima Hasao District Magistrate and Chairperson of the District Road Safety Committee Gayatri Devdas Hailing under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Under the order, the use of LPG cylinders, kerosene and coal stoves, firewood, barbecue grills and other cooking equipment for preparing or heating food at the prohibited locations has been restricted.

The ban will particularly cover the Mandardisa-Harangajao stretch of National Highway 27 (East-West Corridor) and the Mahur-Hangkram stretch of National Highway 137. It will also apply to other public roads and locations across the district.

According to the district administration, the growing practice among tourists and visitors of cooking along roadsides has led to an increase in littering, with food waste, plastic, bottles, disposable plates and packaged-material wrappers being discarded in public spaces.

The administration said such practices are not only polluting the environment but also causing inconvenience to the public and obstructing vehicular movement.

Food waste dumped along roadsides has also been attracting animals to the roads, increasing potential risks to motorists and pedestrians. The administration said roadside litter was also adversely affecting the natural beauty and fragile environment of Dima Hasao.

The order has also prohibited indiscriminate dumping of waste along roads and other public places. Tourists and visitors have been directed to carry their waste with them and dispose of it only at authorised collection points or designated dustbins.

Consumption of alcohol in public places has also been prohibited under the order.

However, the administration has provided exemptions for designated picnic spots and other locations approved by the competent authorities or the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, where cooking is permitted and adequate waste-management and fire-safety arrangements are available.

Executive magistrates, police, transport, forest, tourism, Public Works, excise departments and concerned local authorities have been directed to maintain strict surveillance and ensure enforcement of the order.

The administration warned that violators may face cases and other legal action under the applicable laws.

The order has come into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.