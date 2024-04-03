The Dima Hasao police operation against drug trafficking continues in Assam. Despite daily arrests, drug trade persists in the hilly district.

Recently, three drug peddlers, including two women, were arrested from Cachar.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) of Dima Hasao District, Farooq Ahmed, disclosed in a press conference that a youth was arrested on March 30 while attempting to smuggle drugs from Silchar in Cachar district to Haflong and based on the arrested individual the three arrests were made.



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According to Ahmed, the Dima Hasao police have arrested a total of seven drug traffickers from Silchar in Cachar district this year.

According to police, 11.9-gram drugs have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

He said that this year till now, the Dima Hasao police have conducted raids and arrested a total of seven people who were drug trafficked in the Dima Hasao district from Silchar in the Cachar district.