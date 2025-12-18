Assam: Dima Hasao police arrest two drug peddlers, seize brown sugar worth lakhs

In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Dima Hasao police arrested two individuals and seized 527.44 grams of brown sugar during a late-night operation at Harangajao, officials said on Thursday, December 18.



According to police, the contraband was recovered in the form of 45 soap cases, which were concealed inside a specially created secret compartment of a Bolero vehicle. The suspects were intercepted while travelling from Silchar towards Guwahati, based on specific intelligence inputs.



During the operation, police also seized the Bolero vehicle used for transporting the drugs, along with three mobile phones, believed to have been used for coordinating the illegal trade.



The arrested individuals have been taken into police custody for further interrogation. Officials stated that a detailed investigation is underway to trace the wider drug trafficking network and identify other persons involved in the racket.



Police have reiterated their commitment to intensifying surveillance and operations against drug trafficking across the district.