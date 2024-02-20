The Dima Hasao police has arrested three drug peddlers from Cachar district. The three drug peddlers had been supplying drugs in Dima Hasao district.

On February 15, a drug smuggler named Bauringdao Warisha was arrested from Dima Hasao district. Based on the information of the arrested drug trafficker, the police of Dima Hasao district conducted a raid in Cachar district and arrested three drug smugglers identified as Ajmal Hussain Ahmed, Rajiv Nath and Shahid.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao District Farooq Ahmed said that on February 15, a youth named Bauringdao Oyaricha was arrested from Haflong with drugs, after a case was registered and he was arrested in this regard. At the time of arrest, 40 grams of heroin from was seized from Hussain Ahmed, 15 grams of heroin was seized from Rajiv Nath 15 grams and 40 grams of heroin as seized from Shahid.

In the meantime, they were taken to the court today, from where they were sent to jail.