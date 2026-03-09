Assam: Dima Hasao police bust major heroin racket, seize 1.72 kg narcotics worth Rs 12 crore

A major anti-narcotics operation by the Assam Police has dealt a significant blow to drug trafficking networks in the hill district of Dima Hasao, with authorities seizing a large consignment of suspected heroin valued at around Rs 12 crore.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics, the Assam Police launched a targeted operation on March 8, 2026, in the Harangajao area under Dima Hasao district.

According to police sources, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (P) Bitu Baishya, along with the Officer-in-Charge of Harangajao Police Station, intercepted a Scorpio N vehicle during the operation at around 10 am. The vehicle was stopped and thoroughly searched based on the prior intelligence regarding the transportation of narcotics through the region.

During the search, police recovered a total of 149 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 1.72 kilograms. Officials estimate the market value of the seized narcotics to be around Rs 12 crore, indicating the scale of the trafficking attempt.

The police also seized the Scorpio N vehicle used for transportation and several mobile handsets, which investigators believe may contain crucial leads regarding the wider drug network.

One alleged drug trafficker present in the vehicle was arrested on the spot and has since been taken into police custody for further interrogation.

Police officials said the seizure marks a major success in the ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking in the Northeast, a region that has increasingly been used as a transit corridor by drug syndicates operating across international borders.