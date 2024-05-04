Owing to the repairing works going on the Jatinga-Harangajao stretch of NH 27 and the forecast of heavy and continuous rainfall beginning early morning May 5, it is advised that the movement of heavy commercial vehicles on the Jatinga-Harangajao be restricted from 8 PM tonight, May 4 till further notice.

All such commercial vehicles commuting to/from Barak Valley and beyond via Dima Hasao are requested to re-route through Meghalaya till further updates.

In response to the IMD's weather warning, residents of Dima Hasao District are also advised not to leave their homes from May 2 to May 4 until the heavy rainfall subsides and conditions return to normal.



Also Read: IMD weather warning: Road between Jatinga-Harangajao stretch at NH-27 in Assam temporarily closed

All educational institutions will be closed during this period.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department and SP office are monitoring traffic conditions.

Any emergencies or untoward incidents should be reported to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at the following numbers: Toll Fee No. -03673-1077, Land Line No. 03673-236324, Land Line No. 03673-236024, Debojit Borah (F.O)- 7002295941, Johny Z. Chinzah (F.O)- 8761032821, T. Fatima Doungel (F.O)- 9394537170, C. Roger Doungel (F.O)- 8135836384, Kisatuing Zeme (F.O) 6000267407, R Sehboithang Changsan (F.O) -9954313254.